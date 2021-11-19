BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health is reporting three additional COVID-19 related deaths Friday.

The deaths reported Friday include:

A man in his 70s who died on Thursday in a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions that put him at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19.

A man in his 60s who died at home on September 6, 2021. His death was reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services through death certificate reconciliation. No documentation of COVID-19 vaccination was located and his other health conditions are unknown.

A man in his 80s who died on October 11, 2021, at home. His death also was reported through DPHHS. He was unvaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

With the additional deaths, Yellowstone County’s COVID-19 death toll is brought to 437 lives lost since April 2020.

According to RiverStone Health, on Friday, Billings hospitals had 81 COVID-19 inpatients, including 62 who weren’t vaccinated and 19 who were vaccinated.

Among the hospitalized patients, 26 were in ICU and 20 were on ventilators.

RiverStone Health says vaccinations for people age 5 and older are readily available at local pharmacies, clinics and hospitals.

A free, walk-in family and pediatric vaccination clinic is being held from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday in Cedar Hall at the MetraPark.

Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, the only clinic next week at Cedar Hall will be Tuesday from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm.

Masks are required at the walk-in vaccination clinics.

Children under 18 must have signed parental consent for vaccination.

All walk-in clinics will offer all three of the U.S.-approved vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

RiverStone Health says it and these community clinics will provide COVID-19 vaccines as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As CDC recommendations for booster shots are updated, RiverStone Health will update its policy to follow CDC guidance.