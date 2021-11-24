BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health reported three additional COVID-19 related deaths in Yellowstone County Wednesday.

The most recent Yellowstone County victims include:

A man in his 70s who passed away on Tuesday at a Billings hospital. He was unvaccinated and had underlying medical conditions that put him at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

A woman in her 80s who passed away Tuesday at a Billings hospital. She was unvaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

A woman in her 70s who passed away on November 3 at her home. No information has been found on her vaccination status or on other medical conditions she may have had. This death was identified through the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office review of the death certificate.

According to RiverStone Health, the recent deaths bring the total number of Yellowstone County residents who have died from COVID-19 related illness since the pandemic began to 442.

Due to Thanksgiving, the next free walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Cedar Hall at MetraPark will be held Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 10:00 am to 1:30 pm.

Masks are required at the clinic and children under 18-years-old will need signed parental consent for vaccination.

All three of the U.S.-approved vaccines will be offered at the clinics.

The free, drive-through community testing site in the St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North closed at noon today and will remain closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday. The testing site will reopen on Monday at 9:00 am.