BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health is reporting seven additional COVID-19 related deaths among Yellowstone County residents.

The residents ranged in age from their 20s to 80s and these deaths bring the total number of resident deaths to 429 since April 2020.

The deceased include:

A man in his 20s, who died on Oct. 22 in a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated.

A man in his 60s who died on Oct. 25 at his home. He was not vaccinated. This COVID-19 related death was identified through death certificate review by the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

A woman in her 70s, who died on Nov. 1 at a local long-term care facility. She was not vaccinated. Her death was identified as COVID-19 related through death certificate review by the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

A woman in her 80s, who died on Nov. 9 in a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated.

A man in his 60s, who died on Nov. 9 in a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated.

A man in his 80s, who died on Nov. 9 in a Billings hospital. He was vaccinated.

A man in his 60s who died on Nov. 10 in a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated.

All of the individuals had medical conditions that put them at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness according to RiverStone Health.

Of the 98 COVID-19 inpatients at Billings hospitals Thursday, 79 were not vaccinated.

“As our community mourns the hundreds of neighbors who have lost their lives to COVID-19, we continue to see that most of the fatalities and most of the hospitalizations involve people who weren’t vaccinated against the virus,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “The vaccines approved for use in the United States have proven safe and effective at significantly reducing the risk of severe illness and death. These vaccines are readily available in our community from pharmacies and medical clinics to people age 5 and older. If you or your family members aren’t yet vaccinated, please reach out to your health care provider with any questions and get the information you need to get vaccinated.”

Walk-in pediatric and family clinics have been scheduled for the following Saturday mornings:

Nov. 13, 9 am – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. First dose.

Nov. 20, 9 am – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. First dose.

Dec. 4, 9 am – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Second dose.

Dec. 11, 9 am – noon in Cedar Hall at MetraPark. Second dose.

The clinics will offer activities for children and therapy dogs are scheduled to attend. Masks are required at the walk-in clinics and children under 18 must have a signed parental consent for vaccination.

All three of the U.S.-approved vaccines will be offered at the clinics, and the Pfizer vaccine will be offered in the approved lower doses for children 5 to 11 and in the doses for people age 12 and older.

Everyone receiving a vaccine is required to stay at least 15 minutes after being vaccinated for observation.

Additional free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children and adults will be held at Cedar Hall next week as well: