BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health is reporting four additional COVID-19 related deaths of Yellowstone County residents.

One woman in her 80s passed away Wednesday at a Billings Hospital. The health department reports she was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

The other three deaths were identified through a death certificate review from the Yellowstone County Clerk and Recorder’s Office. The individuals include:

A woman in her 60s, passed away Sept. 24 at a local long-term care facility. She was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s passed away on Oct. 10 at home. No COVID-19 vaccination information has been located and he had underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 70s passed away on Oct. 13 at a hospital emergency department. She was vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

“Yellowstone County has now recorded the COVID-19 related deaths of 394 county residents. As of Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that Montana currently has a higher COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 population than any state but Alaska,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO. “The safe and effective vaccines available to everyone age 12 and older are more important than ever in our community. If you aren’t yet fully vaccinated, please get vaccinated at your local medical clinic, pharmacy or at one of the free, walk-in COVID-19 clinics RiverStone Health is providing.”

Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare were caring for 130 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, Wednesday, including 109 who weren’t vaccinated according to RiverStone Health

Booster shots for the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines as recommended are being offered by RiverStone Health by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Clinics for boosters, first and second doses will be held: