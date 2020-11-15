BILLINGS- RiverStone Health is reporting five additional COVID-19 related deaths among Yellowstone County residents.

The reported deaths from RiverStone Health:

On Thursday, November 12, a woman in her 80s passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital.

Also on Thursday, November 12, a woman in her 60s passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital.

On Friday, November 13, a woman in her 80s passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital.

Also on Friday, November 13, a woman in her 90s passed way in a Yellowstone County hospital.

On Saturday, November 14, a man in his 60s who had resided in a Yellowstone County senior care facility, passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital.

“I offer my heartfelt sympathy to the families and friends of each of the deceased. There are no words that will take away their sorrow and grief, but in time, I hope that tears of loss will be replaced with smiles of fond memories,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health.