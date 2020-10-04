Billings, MT – RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, reports another Yellowstone County resident has died due to COVID-19 related illness.

On Friday, October 2, a man in his 70s passed away in a Yellowstone County hospital.

To protect the privacy of the deceased and his family, RiverStone Health will not release further information.

This most recent death is reflected on the Sunday, October 4 state COVID-19 tracking map.

“I extend heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family and loved ones,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health.

“Tragically, the COVID-19 death toll continues to mount in Yellowstone County. To date, of the total lives lost to this disease in Montana, Yellowstone County residents have accounted for nearly 37 percent of the 187 people who have died. As we begin the month of October, let’s all resolve to protect each other from this virus by wearing our masks, washing our hands, staying 6 feet away from each other and staying home when we aren’t feeling well. If we all do these things consistently, we can prevent more illness and death due to COVID-19,” said Felton.

To date, 3,611 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 69 have died