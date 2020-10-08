BILLINGS- RiverStone Health is reporting an additional COVID-19 related death of a Yellowstone County resident.

The individual was a man in his 80s who passed away in a Yellowstone Hospital.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the deceased as they grieve,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer, President and CEO of RiverStone Health.

“Just eight days into the month of October and two families have experienced the tragedy of losing a loved one to COVID-19. We must do all that we can to prevent more families from having to bury their loved ones because of this disease. We know what to do, we just need to care enough about others to vigilantly practice the easy prevention measures of wearing masks, watching our distance, washing our hands, avoiding crowds and staying home when we are ill,” said Felton.