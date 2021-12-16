BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health is reporting an another Yellowstone County resident has died of COVID-19 related illness.

The individual is a man in his 70s who died on Wednesday at a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions that put him at higher risk for severe COVID-19 illness.

This brings the total of Yellowstone County residents who have lost their lives to the pandemic virus to 473.

According to RiverStone Health, on Thursday, Billings hospitals had 47 COVID-19 inpatients, including 43 who weren’t vaccinated and four who were vaccinated. Among the hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 18 were in ICU and 13 were on ventilators.

Vaccines for COVID-19 are still available and RiverStone Health is offering the following free, walk-in community COVID-19 vaccination clinics for people age five and older:

9:00 am to noon on Saturday at MetraPark’s Cedar Hall, an older, stucco building near the west end of the area where the carnival sets up during MontanaFair. This pediatric clinic offers children’s activities, therapy dogs and Santa Claus. Children as young as five years as well as adults can receive vaccines at this clinic.

11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Dec. 30 at RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., in the four-story building.

Masks are required at the clinics and all three COVID-19 vaccines approved for use in the United States will be available at these clinics.

People can receive first, second and booster doses as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. People who previously had one or two doses should bring their vaccination card. Parents must sign consent forms for children under 18.