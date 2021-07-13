BILLINGS, Mont. - A seventh Yellowstone County resident has died of COVID-19 related disease since July 1, RiverStone Health reports.

The individual was a woman in her 90s who died on July 3 at her home. RiverStone Health says the woman had not been vaccinated against COIVD-19 and had underlying health conditions.

The report was received through the Yellowstone County Recorder’s Office after death certificate review.

This brings the pandemic toll to 282 county residents lost since April 2020, with 71 deaths occurring since the beginning of this year.

“I offer my deepest condolences to this pandemic victim’s loved ones,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer, and president and CEO of RiverStone Health. “COVID-19 continues to claim the lives of our friends and neighbors. We must act to prevent new cases by vaccinating everyone age 12 and older,” said Felton. “Vaccines are readily available at local pharmacies, medical clinics, hospitals and at RiverStone Health outreach clinics. Please do not wait for another tragedy to occur before you get vaccinated.”