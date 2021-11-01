BILLINGS — Yellowstone County recorded the deaths of four more residents due to the COVID-19 pandemic, raising the pandemic death toll to 411, RiverStone Health reports.

The latest pandemic victims include:

⦁ A woman in her 60s died on Oct. 31 at a Billings hospital. She was vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

⦁ A man in his 90s died on Oct. 30 at a Billings hospital. He was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

⦁ A woman in her 70s died on Oct. 30 at a Billings hospital. She was not vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

⦁ A man in his 80s died on Oct. 30 at a local long-term care facility. He was vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions.

St. Vincent Healthcare and Billings Clinic reportedly had 40 COVID-19 patients in ICU, with 27 on ventilators on Monday. As stated in a release, both hospitals were caring for 116 COVID-19 patients, including 92 who were not vaccinated.

RiverStone Health is continuing to offer free, walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the main RiverStone Health campus, located at 123 South 27th Street in the four-story building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 4, Dec. 9 and Dec. 30.

A limited number of vaccination appointments are available from the RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic. Set up an appointment by calling 406-247-3382.

More vaccination information is posted at covid.riverstonehealth.org.

RiverStone Health and St. Vincent Healthcare provide free drive-through COVID-19 tests from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays at St. Vincent Healthcare parking lot M, at North 28th Street and 11th Avenue North.

The test site is closed from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. daily. People age five and older who have symptoms of COVID-19 or had close contact with a person who tested positive can get tested.

St. Vincent Healthcare will provide lab results to those tested within 48 hours.

Since the test site is outdoors, it may close during inclement weather.