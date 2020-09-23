YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT – In just over three weeks Yellowstone County has reported 16 deaths due to complications from the coronavirus.

The first September death was reported on September 1st and marked the county’s 44th confirmed death.

On Wednesday, September 22nd the county recorded its 16th death of the month which is also the county’s 62nd death since the start of the pandemic.

Three deaths reported so far in September are attributed to August.

According to historical data collected by covidtracking.com Montana had 105 confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths as of September 1st.

Since the start of the pandemic, and as of September 23rd, the state has recorded 165 COVID-19 related deaths. Yellowstone County accounts for 37.5% of Montana COVID-19 related deaths.

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton released the following statement. ““This month, 16 Yellowstone County residents have died due to COVID-19. Our actions today can prevent more families, friends and neighbors from experiencing the heartache of losing a loved one or suffering illness from COVID-19. Prevention measures are not difficult – wear a mask, watch your distance, wash your hands, and stay home when you are ill. If we all consistently do these things, we can help prevent further spread of this disease,” said Felton.