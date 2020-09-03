Yellowstone county unified health command is relaxing COVID-19 restrictions for school activities and visitation within senior living facilities.

The decision to ease restrictions comes even as Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton says the COVID-19 pandemic is getting worse and not better.

Felton says August is a more challenging month for health care providers than July. “During the month of August 1,045 Yellowstone County Residents were infected with COVID-19,” said Felton. He went on to point out that in August, Yellowstone County doubled the number of people with coronavirus than the previous four months combined. The county also accounted for 14 of the state’s 111 COVID-19 related deaths.

Felton says that since the start of the school year multiple schools within the county have experienced cases of students, teachers, and/or support staff testing positive for COVID-19. Felton says Riverstone Health is monitoring the cases closely.

Felton also says that he had a chance to meet with school leaders and athletic directors who indicated Wednesday they wanted more local control over whether to allow fans in the stands for school sporting events.

Effective immediately Felton is withdrawing his August 18th order which prohibited parents and fans in attendance for school activities.

School systems within Yellowstone County may now develop, maintain, and modify their own plans for students and guests to attend school sporting events and other extracurricular activities.

Felton says he remains concerned about what could come as people congregate. “I have been very candid. Any time people gather, it makes me nervous. I am taking people at their word. I have heard from many, many family members that they will do everything that they can masking, distancing, to keep their children safe and each other safe. I am going to take them at their word that they will do that.”

Felton's second amended order goes into effect on Monday, September 14th.

This order will allow visitation to residents of senior and assisted living facilities.

This includes skilled nursing facilities, memory care facilities, and adult group homes.

Felton says these communities have worked hard to keep their residents safe. “I would like to very publicly thank your senior living communities for their commitment to keeping their residents and staff as safe as possible. And for their diligence in carrying out the mitigation and containment strategies.” Felton continued saying, “the leadership and staff of our senior living communities deserve our gratitude for their vigilance in protecting many of our most vulnerable citizens.”

There are some rules that must be followed including: