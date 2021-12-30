The Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Yellowstone County, according to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services. At this time it is unclear how many cases of the variant are in the county.

RiverStone Health, 123 S. 27th St., will offer free at-home test kits for COVID-19 for pick up from:

⦁ 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday, January 3 and 5.

⦁ 3:30 till 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 6.

There will be a blue and white signs saying “Free at-home COVID-19 testing.” Pick up of at-home test kits will be offered weekly on this schedule at RiverStone Health while supplies last.

People who get a positive test result are asked to report it to RiverStone Health by phone (406)651-6415, by using a QR code or going to a form at covid.riverstonehealth.org. Reporting instructions will be provided with the test kits.