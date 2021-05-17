BILLINGS, Mont. - RiverStone Health teamed up with businesses and churches to distribute free COVID-19 vaccines with no appointment necessary in Yellowstone County.

According to a Facebook post from RiverStone Health, the following first-dose COVID-19 vaccination clinics will happen at the following dates and locations:

Custer Public Schools May 20 at 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Johnson&Johnson vaccine

Lil Anderson Center, four-story building at 123 S. Twenty-seventh, May 21 at 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Pfizer

Harvest Church, 1235 W. Wicks Lane, May 26 at noon to 2 p.m.

Moderna and J&J

Elysian School, 6416 Elysian Road, June 3 at 10 a.m. to noon

Moderna and J&J

The following are the dates and times for second-dose shotes at the Shrine Auditorium this week:

Monday, May 17, 8 a.m. to noon, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, May 18, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

RiverStone Health said they are offering Pfizer vaccines to residents 12-years-old and older, but anyone under 18-years-old must have their parent or legal guardian sign a consent form, and bring it with them when they get their vaccine. Consent forms are also available at the vaccine clinics.