The RiverStone Health Immunization Clinic will be closed the rest of this week as staff has been reassigned to help work on a reported backlog of COVID-19 case investigation. The clinic's schedule will resume normal hours starting Monday, July 27th.

RiverStone Health says as of the morning of July 20th, the clinic had more than 130 cases awaiting investigation and contact tracing. RiverStone says trained staff must interview each person who tested positive to try to determine how they contracted the virus, and explain how to prevent further spread. They must also attempt to get in touch with every identified close contact of the infected patient. RiverStone says one case can generate over a dozen close contacts.

RiverStone Health says they are working to notify all people with positive results as soon as possible.

Immunization Clinic hours will resume on the regular weekly schedule in the Lil Anderson Center:

Mondays 1-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday 1-4:30 p.m.

RiverStone Health is encouraging parents to take their children for back-to-school immunizations once the clinic reopens.