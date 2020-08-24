BILLINGS, Mont. - Emotions are elevated across the community about the county's decision to not let spectators into sporting events in Yellowstone County.

On Monday night, Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton sat down with Alex Tyson of the Billings Chamber of Commerce to answer the community's questions directly during a Facebook Live Q&A. Felton emphasized we've never done school with COVID-19 and we've never done athletics with COVID-19. He says the best way to ensure students have a sports season at all, from a public health perspective, is to not let fans in the stands.

"I ask people, let's care enough about these kids to want to keep them in school, to want to keep them playing their sports, to just be a little patient and give us a few weeks to see what happens," Felton said. "If we're in good shape in a couple weeks then we can look at it. If we're in trouble in a couple weeks where we have multiple teams losing many players or schools that can't stay open because they've got too many cases, that's a different scenario."

Still, many community members have pushed back, asking why events like MontanaFair are any different. Felton says sporting events are typically a family and close friends event, where people let their guard down and get close to one another, while MontanaFair is made up of mostly strangers having less chance of close interaction.

RiverStone Health will continue to reevaluate the decision in two-week increments, and Felton says if the county is not seeing mass levels of isolation and quarantine, they will consider allowing a certain number of tickets into sporting events. But right now, he says the top priority is to give student-athletes the best chance possible to play and stay in school.