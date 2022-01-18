For weeks, take-home covid tests have been hard to find at the store, but there were lots of them today at MetraPark, and cars lined up to get them.

In fact, its been so hard, one driver in the huge line said--it's been nearly impossible to find take-home covid tests for her three kids. Another man said he'd been searching about five weeks, with no luck. Pharmacies and stores just can't keep them in stock. RiverStone Health told me they had just over 2500 tests to hand out today--and while we were there between 10 and 11 o'clock, they handed out about 1500, and the line had gone away completely. RiverStone Health says more tests are on the way, but they don't know when, or how many Yellowstone County will see in the future.

"We"ll know on Wednesday, we have a call on Wednesday with the state, and we'll find out when we get more, and how many we get. The governor ordered 650-thousand of them, they're not going to come all at one time," said Emergency Manager, Greg Neill.

Governor Gianforte said last week, the state will see 650,000 new rapid covid tests this month, and shipping for those is expected to start early next week.