RiverStone Health free drive-thru COVID-19 testing this Saturday

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Yellowstone County's first COVID-19 mass surveillance testing event will be held on June 20th at MetraPark from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. This type of testing is for asymptomatic people only, to prevent future outbreaks in the community. 2,000 test kits are available for a self-administered test that takes less than one minute.

"People need to understand that we have a responsibility to our fellow residents," says Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton, "It's really going to come down to until we have a good vaccine and a reliable treatment for this, it's going to be a matter of our individual actions supporting our collective health."

Four drive-thru testing lanes will be open. Felton says a doctor's note is not needed, but the testing is only for people without COVID-19 symptoms.

He also says each person being tested must have the ability to swirl a Q-tip-like swab into each nostril. Felton says sentinel testing is important because people who are asymptomatic can still spread the virus. He also reiterates the four ways people can help mitigate the spread.

"Keep your distance, wear a mask when you're out in public, wash your hands a lot, and stay home when you're sick. That is the very best measures that people can take to protect themselves and their community," he says.

Felton says RiverStone Health is performing contact tracing to find out origins of the spread of COVID-19. Felton also says Yellowstone County isn't currently experiencing any community spread like Custer County and Big Horn County, but that could change as the results from this weekend's testing comes back.

"If we can't find any direct link to where a known case is, so whether that's a household or a job site, then that's considered to be a community spread," says Felton.

Felton says Yellowstone County would have to have extensive community spread to revert back to the county restrictions that were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic.

Felton says people need to fill out a consent form before being tested. That form is available on our connections page.