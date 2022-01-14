Tonight, frustration is growing with everchanging covid guidelines, recommendations and testing policies. They seem to change on an almost daily basis.

John Felton at Riverstone Health says he knows it’s frustrating when covid recommendations change so often. Locally, a big reason is because Montana is behind nationwide covid trends.

The CDC recently announced it lowered the recommended quarantine periods to five day, instead of ten. At the start of the pandemic, it was two weeks. But Felton says there's a catch.

"That five days is if symptoms are resolving, and people wear a tight fitting properly worn mask for the next five days. We need to remember that its not like after five days, people are no longer infectious. Frankly, at ten days a small portion of the population is still infectious," Felton said.

Felton says the different variants are making it hard to predict when cases will surge, or level out.

"We need to remember that this is what science does, its just very accelerated right now," Felton said.