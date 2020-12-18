BILLINGS - Community members are being asked to help RiverStone Health plan the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines.

RiverStone Health says the vaccination of a large number of adults in Yellowstone County will require careful planning and good communication, so they’re conducting an online survey to help them measure community interest in vaccination.

“We want to be sure to address community questions and concerns about COVID-19 and the vaccine to prevent that disease,” RiverStone Health wrote in a release.

Answers to the survey will be anonymous, unless the person completing the survey decides to identify themselves, and results will be reported as totals that don’t identify individuals.

The survey can be taken online here and will be open through Friday, January 15.