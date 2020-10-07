Billings, MT – On Monday, October 12, RiverStone Health’s free COVID-19 testing site will move to a new location. The new testing site is located on the United Way of Yellowstone County campus at 2173 Overland Avenue. This new location has indoor bays for drive-through all-weather testing.

“As the days get shorter and temperatures cool, we wanted to provide free COVID-19 testing in a location that protects those getting tested and our staff from the weather,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO.

“United Way is always on the front lines of community problems. We continually review and adapt our practices to best serve the community. That is why we are partnering with RiverStone Health to provide the winter testing site for COVID-19. Together with RiverStone Health, we continue to LIVE UNITED and work toward a Yellowstone County in which we can all thrive,” said Kim Lewis, President and CEO.

The current testing site, in the parking lot of the Shrine Auditorium, will remain open through Thursday, October 8. The site will be closed Friday, October 9 to prepare for the move. The new site will open Monday, October 12 at 8:30 a.m.

Free COVID-19 testing will continue Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

As with free COVID-19 testing at the current location, the new location for testing is open to people who have symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been notified by RiverStone Health that they are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for the disease.