BILLINGS - Yellowstone County Health Officer and RiverStone Health President and CEO John Felton, publicly announced Thursday they are contacting individuals who may have not been fully vaccinated at their second dose appointments Wednesday.

According to Felton, on Wednesday, April 7, a healthcare pharmacist with New West Healthcare working at the Shrine may have incorrectly filled syringes and not administered the full second dose to some individuals.

RiverStone Health is in the process of contacting approximately 90 people who had an appointment at the Shrine on Wednesday, April 7, between 8 and 8:45 a.m. to let them know of the error and what RiverStone is doing to ensure those individuals are properly immunized.

If you received your second dose of vaccine on Wednesday, April 7 before 8:45 a.m., Felton said RiverStone Health will contact you. To aid in this process, you are asked to answer your phone and respond to voicemail messages from RiverStone. If you have not heard from RiverStone Health by the end of the day on Friday, April 9, you are asked to call them at 406-651-6409 or email them at shrinevax@riverstonehealth.org.

It is believed that less than 10 people may have been affected, but Felton says they expanded the list to 90, out of an abundance of caution.

The healthcare pharmacist who incorrectly filled the syringes no longer works for New West Healthcare, according to Felton. The error was discussed and they are working with the medical technical team, the Montana Department of Health and Human Services and the CDC on how to address and follow-up with the potentially affected persons.

"To everyone who received their second dose of vaccine at the Shrine before 8:45 yesterday morning, I am truly sorry for this error and all the inconvenience it has caused," Felton said. "Please know that we are reviewing our clinical staffing contract and expectations with New West Healthcare. I'm grateful that New West Healthcare, which is well regarded and has extensive experience in staffing COVID-19 vaccination clinics, has been responsive to our concerns and worked with us to take corrective actions that will further reduce the risk of such errors occurring."

In addition to that announcement, Felton also said that the RiverStone Health COVID-19 testing site located at Overland Avenue will move to the RiverStone Health Clinic, located at 123 South 27th Street. The last day of operation for the Overland Avenue site will be April 16.

Testing at the RiverStone Health Clinic will begin April 19, by appointment only. Appointments will be available between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Friday. Felton said you can schedule your testing appointment by calling 406-247-3350. You do not need to be a patient of RiverStone Health to receive testing.

Felton also released updates on the impacts of COVID-19 in Yellowstone County.

He said we are continuing to see a reduction in the number of people getting infected in our county. It is reported that eight residents died in March due to COVID-19, which is the fewest number of deaths since June of 2020.

Only two residents in the county reported to have been infected with the virus more than two weeks after becoming fully vaccinated, according to Felton. He also said there remains to be no confirmed cases of any COVID-19 variant in Yellowstone County.

Next week, free COVID-19 vaccines will be offered to students and staff at Rocky Mountain College and Montana State University-Billings. Felton said they will be using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to get students vaccinated before graduation and finals week.

Vaccine appointments for your first-dose of the vaccine are still being held at MetraPark. Appointments, Felton said, can be made online starting every Thursday at 2 p.m. at mtreadyclinic.org or by phone after 9 a.m. on Mondays by calling 406-651-6596.

Second-dose appointments will be scheduled at the time you receive your first dose. These clinics will take place at the Shrine Auditorium.

Finally, Felton said they have been expanding efforts to provide vaccine to all residents of Yellowstone County.

Vaccine outreach has been accomplished through the Meals on Wheels program, Felton said. He also said RiverStone Health workers have been able to reach homebound individuals to get them the vaccine.

In partnership with St. Vincent de Paul, the Community Crisis Center and 'Off the Streets' Shelter, Felton said RiverStone Health's Healthcare for the Homeless program has vaccinated about 100 people experiencing homelessness in our community.