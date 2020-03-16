The following is a press release from RimRock Mall.

BILLINGS, Mont. (March 16, 2020) As the rapidly evolving news of the COVID-19 outbreak continues, the health and well-being of our customers, tenants, employees, and communities remain our top priority. At Rimrock Mall, we are continuing to make informed decisions based on state and national guidelines as well as advice from local health authorities.

While mass gatherings have been canceled, spaces, where people are constantly moving such as airports, shopping malls and centers, grocery stores or similar spaces, remain open per public guidelines. However, with the support of our local health department, Rimrock Mall will reduce its hours beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, March 17, until further notice.

The temporary hours are:

Monday - Saturday: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Please check with individual stores, restaurants, and any exterior-facing tenants at the center as they may have varying hours so they can continue to provide support and services to our communities. Additionally, all center events have been canceled through Tuesday, March 31.

We will continue to work together as we monitor this situation, follow national guidelines and continue discussions with local health officials. Updates can be found on our website and social channels. For current health updates, state guidelines can be found here, riverstonehealth.org and the information from the CDC can be found here www.cdc.gov.

Thank you for your support and understanding as we move through these unprecedented times together.