Retired Montana woman aboard quarantined cruise ship

BIG TIMBER, Mont. - A Montana woman from Big Timber is being quarantined on a cruise ship where at least 21 passengers tested positive for coronavirus.

Judy Vidack, a retired fourth grade teacher at Big Timber Grade School, announced on Facebook she is still aboard the ship and she is also feeling well. Vidak is keeping in touch with her friends and coworkers in Big Timber.

American citizens aboard the ship are being transferred to military bases around the country for observation before being allowed home.

Principal Mark Ketcham says Big Timber Grade School is also taking measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, such as disinfecting door knobs and encouraging everyone to wash their hands.

Vidak's former coworkers say she is staying entertained with books and movies until she is allowed off the ship.