Several county sheriff's offices are asking their residents not to call 911 to report mask order violations, saying their dispatch centers have been inundated with calls.

Earlier this week, Governor Bullock issued a statewide mask mandate for counties with four or more active cases. The mandate is a public health order, therefore violations of the order should be reported to your local county's public health department.

Here is a list of the county's public health department phone numbers.

Big Horn Co.: (406) 665-8720

Cascade Co.: (406) 454-6950

Flathead Co.: (406) 751-8101

Gallatin Co.: (406) 582-3100

Lewis & Clark Co.: (406)457-8900

Missoula Co.: (406) 258-4770

Yellowstone Co.: (406) 256-2770

We will be adding to this list periodically to include more county's public health department numbers.