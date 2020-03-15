CARBON COUNTY – Starting Sunday, Red Lodge Mountain is closing its doors for at least a week out of health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

All lift operations, including food, retail and rental shops, will be shut down through to March 22, according to an official release, though the venue is still paying its seasonal and year-round employees for those seven days.

Anyone who purchased arrival tickets from March 16 – 22 will automatically get a refund.

In a written statement, Red Lodge Mountain had this to say:

“We sincerely apologize to our customers who were planning to ski Red Lodge Mountain over the next week. We anticipate a high call volume over the next few days and appreciate your patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries. We will evaluate reopening at a later date, and look forward to welcoming our skiers and riders back as soon as conditions permit.”

Despite the temporary closure, uphill travel policies will stay in place for those who’d like to hike in the area.

As the venue moves forward, staff say they will keep an eye on recommendations from state health officials, the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization as they work on a plan for the rest of the season.