RED LODGE, Mont. -- The Montana National Guard and Carbon County Public Health Personnel are facilitating drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Red Lodge.

Jason Mahoney, Carbon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, says health care professionals are using a less invasive test called the Anterior Nares swab.

"It's a much less invasive nasal swab. Just kind of inside the opening of the nare," he says, "It's still an effective test but a lot more comfortable than the deeper swab that other tests require."

First Lieutenant Andras Varhelyi with the Montana National Guard says the drive-thru testing site is for asymptomatic people only.

"We ask people who are symptomatic to go to the emergency room and be tested there," he says.

Testing of asymptomatic people in a community is called sentinel surveillance testing. Master Sergeant Neil Keane says the Montana National Guard has been focused on sentinel testing in tribal communities, since so far, reservations have seen the most cases in the state.

But now, Jason Mahoney, Carbon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, says the state is focusing on testing 'gateway communities' that attract out of state tourists.

"And we love our tourists, it's a lot of our economy," he says, "we love to see people trying to get back to normal, but at the same time there may be some concern that while we have low numbers, we could have some positive cases come in from out of state, so that's one of the reasons that Red Lodge was designated one of these communities."

Mahoney says 500 tests will be available on each day of testing and the Montana National Guard will deliver tests to the lab in Helena. He says results should come back within 2 to 5 days and only people who tested positive will be contacted about their test result.