KULR (Red Lodge)- "You know there's not going to be any sleeves left by the time this is over," says Sara Urbanik, self proclaimed "Chaos Coordinator" of Junction 7 in Red Lodge.

It started during a coffee run.

"I just washed my hands and I was like 'oh, I have to go open that door and a customer just came through,'" says Sara.

But fortunately she carries a handkerchief, which she used to open the door, giving her a light bulb moment.

"I came back, I said 'Pam, Handle Hankys, we gotta do this!'" Sara said.

And just like that, #HandleHanky was born.

"I loved it right from the beginning," says Pam Wagner, Owner of Junction 7.

Pam says Sara is great at coming up with innovative ideas like the Handle Hanky.

"After watching everyone come up to our door and pull their hand (sleeve) down, it's like, that is so perfect," says Pam.

Pam has been in Red Lodge for 19 years. She says the last big crisis came just 3 months after she opened her doors at Junction 7.

The crisis? 9/11.

Having worked through a time of crisis, Pam found ways to stay positive and pull people together.

"Making it fun, working together, partnering with other people, that's really the only way I can think of to get through unfamiliar times," says Pam.

Partnering with those other local businesses is what drives a tightly knit community like Red Lodge. The #HandleHanky is a team effort.

Pam reached out to Paul Otsu of Headwaters Studio Design and Screen Printing to get the operation rolling.

"It's just great to network with people across Carbon County and Red Lodge and have ideas come my way and create them and put them on a sub-street and get them out the door and have everyone else enjoy them," says Paul.

As Pam mentioned, Sara is great at coming up with with different concepts.

For her, the apple must not fall far in the ideas department.

Sara says, "my dad said Handy Hanky, it's for all your handles with colds. Then I said, or worse."

"The partnering aspect of all of this is what has been so much fun for us, and the creativity that comes with partnering, but it's been nice to be instrumental in the community," says Pam.