BILLINGS - Two demonstrations regarding face mask rules in public schools were held Tuesday evening in Billings.

One group wants there to be a choice on masks in the classroom, saying the school district is overstepping its authority by requiring face coverings.

The other group supports the mandate and wants more protection for the children.

"I think the biggest piece is really maintaining safety for our K-8 population. Most of them are not able to vaccinate," SD2 parent Clementine Lindley said.

Cars lined up in front of Pioneer Park with signs, promoting masking in schools.

After several rallies were held in Billings by parents who want a choice on mask rules in public schools, this group showed up to support the other side of the coin.

"It's not just putting those children in danger, it's putting my own children in danger as well," Lindley said.

She points to last year's flu season as a sign that masks can make a change for the better.

"Last year in Billings we had zero cases of Influenza A or Influenza B while the children were required to wear masks," Lindley said.

She also says she just wants to give her kids as much protection as she can.

"My deduction is that masks do work to prevent the spread of germs and viruses, and maybe they don't prevent them completely, but they do help slow the spread," Lindley said.

But just a few blocks away, the pro-choice mask demonstration was taking place.

"We're not anti-masks, we're not anti-vaccine, and we think COVID-19 is a very real disease, and its impacted the world, but we support the governor, and we think he's supporting us," Luke Hudson, an organizer of the demonstration, said.

Governor Greg Gianforte said Tuesday, he thinks parents should have a choice when it comes to masks in schools.

In response, Billings Public Schools released a statement saying the mask mandate in schools is staying in place, but if parents want to opt out, they can keep their student at home for remote learning. Those are the two options.

"We feel very strongly that remote learning is not an equal education promised and guaranteed to us by the Montana State Constitution. We believe this is a parental rights issue, to make private health care decisions as a family, on whether to wear a medical device, like a mask, in public schools," Hudson said.