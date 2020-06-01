Protests amid coronavirus pandemic

BILLINGS, Mont. -- As more people gather in protest around the country over George Floyd's death, we turned to Yellowstone County Health Officer, John Felton, about the potential for more COVID-19 outbreaks.

Felton says any time you put people together in a condensed space, there is more risk of spread. He says when people sing or yell, droplets are expelled further from their body so there is a greater risk of infection.

We asked Felton what people can do to lower their risk of contracting the virus if they do choose to protest.

He says, "to the extent possible -- maintain your distance. If people are ill, they shouldn't go to any event. Again, it doesn't matter what the event is. And also I would encourage when people are out in large groups to wear masks. What that really does is protects others from droplets being expressed upon them and causing other people to become ill."

Felton says if there are more outbreaks caused by large gatherings, we would see them arise 10 to 15 days after the event.