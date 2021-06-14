Poll shows half of vaccinated Montanans will stay away from unvaccinated friends, colleagues

A survey conducted by MyBioSource.com, a biotechnical products distribution company, shows that almost half (40%) of vaccinated Montanans say they will continue to avoid contact with friends and colleagues who are not vaccinated.

The national average for individuals who say they will continue to avoid contact with unvaccinated friends and colleagues is 48%, according to the survey.

Across the country, this figure was found to be highest in Maryland, with 65% of respondents saying they will avoid contact once lockdowns are fully lifted. In comparison, the lowest state, with only 11% of respondents planning to avoid contact, was Idaho.

The survey also shows that 37% of respondents agree with the principle of incentives, in the form of money or products, to encourage people to get vaccinated.

It was also found that two in five people who have been vaccinated would be prepared to pause friendships if they discovered some friends refused the vaccine. It is believed the potential health risk of not receiving the vaccine may be a determinant in this outcome for some, rather than the social aspect of their decision.

Finally, the survey shows nearly half of people think public venues, such as gyms and movie theaters, should have separate opening hours for unvaccinated people.

You can view the results of the survey from MyBioSource.com by clicking here.