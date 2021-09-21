BILLINGS - The debate on masks in schools continued Monday night during the Billings Public Schools board meeting.

At this meeting, there was support for the district-wide mask mandate to combat COVID-19. However, many parents still want masks to be optional.

This time, some medical staff described what they have seen with COVID.

The school district posts their latest COVID data on their website, and it shows a rise in new cases in students during the first two weeks of the school year. But by the third week, student cases went down slightly.

However, new cases in teachers and staff rose during those first three weeks of school.

A pediatrician from Billings Clinic called into the meeting last night, saying kids need to physically be in school and masks help keep them there.

Some parents argue masks interfere with their child's learning at school and causes mental health issues. One pediatrician spoke on that issue.

"I have heard concerns that masks somehow interfere with learning and cause mental distress in children. There's no scientific evidence of this, and its not been my own experience. In the last year and half I've treated an unprecedented amount of mental health issues in the inpatient psychiatric where I've seen a spike in admissions and suicide attempts. None of them were due to masking. Children need to be in school surrounded by a community that they feel is protecting them," Billings Clinic Pediatrician Katy Lysinger said.

So far, School District 2 reports 241 total COVID-19 cases in student this school year and 51 in staff members.

Data on recoveries has not been made available.

Superintendent Greg Upham has said before, the mask rules aren't going anywhere for awhile.