PBR released the following styatment regardign the upcoming competitiong for Billings.

PUEBLO, Colo. – In light of U.S. and global health authority guidelines regarding COVID-19 (coronavirus), the PBR Unleash The Beast’s Billings Invitational, presented by Cooper Tires, event set to take place at First Interstate Arena – MetraPark on Friday, April 17, Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 in Billings, Montana, has been canceled.

PBR is exploring alternatives to broadcast the canceled competition via CBS, RidePass, and RidePass Pro FloRodeo from a venue closed to fans.

Fans who purchased tickets will be able to receive a refund (less any applicable fees) from the original point of purchase for the next 30 days.

We appreciate the support and understanding of our fans, competitors, partners and staff.