PARK COUNTY, MT - Park County Health Officer Dr. Laurel Desnick says her county will continue to prioritize people 80 and older for vaccinations.

Desnick says this older group of individuals will remain a priority because the majority of the people that have passed away in the county have been in their 80s and 90s.

Desnick explains, "We will be calling community organizations, volunteer groups, churches and clubs that serve many of our older citizens to ask their help getting this message out."

Desnick adds, If you know anyone who is 80 and over, please tell them to call 222-4145 or 222-4131. You can also call on their behalf with their permission.

Park County will transition into Phase 1B, but Desnick cautions that a limited supply of vaccine will be a challenge. "The vaccine is in very short supply. For example, there are 6,300 doses arriving in Montana next week. Only 6,300 doses for the entire state," said Desnick.

Five providers in Park County will participate, including the City-County Health Department, Livingston HealthCare, Community Health Partners, Osco Pharmacy and Western Drug.

Park County wants to prioritize front-line workers, with existing medical conditions such as diabetes, cancer, COPD, and heart disease.

Employees at grocery stores, gas stations, schools, including preschools, that meet this medical criteria for 1B are also encouraged to call the Health Department.

Desnick says nearly 1,000 people in Park County have received their first dose of vaccine.