PARK COUNTY, Mont. - The Park City County Board of Health rescinded the Emergency Health Rule/Order 2020-05 on May 17, meaning fully vaccinated individuals are no longer required to wear a mask.

Individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 are no longer required to wear a mask in public unless required by the following entities or organizations:

- Schools, public transportation, healthcare facilities including hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and assisted living facilities who may choose to take additional steps to protect the health and safety of their staff, students and residents.

- Private business, such as retail and grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants and hotels, guide services, etc. who may choose to take additional steps to protect the health and safety of their employees and customers.

All persons not yet vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask in any indoor public space, stay home if sick, get tested if you are experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, and get vaccinated.

PCCHD says they currently have an active COVID-19 vaccination campaign. Their goal is to fully vaccinate at least 70% of all eligible Park County citizens in the coming weeks.

All persons aged 12 and up are now eligible for vaccine. This will offer protection from illness and keep health care facilities, businesses and schools operating fully. At this time, 55% of eligible Park County residents have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

For information about vaccination and testing, you can contact the PCCHD at 406-222-4145 or check the Park County COVID-19 Response website.

Free testing for COVID-19 is offered at 105 W. Lewis Street Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

To make an appointment to receive your free COVID-19 vaccine, visit the Park County Covid-19 Response website at park-county-coronavirus-response-parkcounty.hub.arcgis.com/.