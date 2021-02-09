Park City-County Health Department logo

LIVINGSTON, Mont. - The Park City-County Health Department announced Tuesday it will provide COVID-19 testing at its downtown office due to sub-zero temperatures.

The downtown office is located at 105 West Lewis St. in Livingston. The office will be open from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.

For more information, visit the Park City-County Health Department website

