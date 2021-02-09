...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below
zero at times.
* WHERE...Portions of North Central Wyoming and South Central
Montana.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. The cold air will
be dangerous for young livestock and pets.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Periods of light snow will continue to
produce light accumulations at times through the week. Plan on
winter driving conditions. The wind chill threat may extend into
the weekend. Please check your forecast through the week.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
&&