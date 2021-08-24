BILLINGS - Hundreds of students and parents met outside the Yellowstone County Courthouse on Tuesday to protest the new mask mandate for School District Two.

This comes after Laurel and Lockwood Schools said they won't require masks this school year.

For SD2 parent Brooke Hudson, all she wants is a choice when it comes to masks in schools.

"We respect that other people feel safer with masks, and we don't want to take that away from them. I have a daughter that has a hard time breathing. She wants to see her friends at school really bad, and I said, 'Are you willing to wear a mask?' and she said, 'I can't,'" Hudson said.

Hudson says her daughter deals with serious sinus pressure issues. But according to her, it's not just parents and students, that have something to say.

"We've been getting a lot of support from not just parents but teachers, privately, who feel like the can't speak up for fear of retribution," Hudson said.

But across the street, stood one woman, who's sign stated a different idea: She supports required masks in SD2.

"I want to be able to put my other kid in school. He deserves to be there just as much as anyone else does. I have a child who is very high risk for COVID complications and I would really appreciate him being in school. I don't feel comfortable if no one is wearing a mask," Mother of SD2 students Chrissy Willis said.

Just like moms everywhere, Willis says she's just trying to look out for her own kids. She says her own son deals with breathing issues as well.

"If he gets the slightest cold, he gets really bad breathing issues... and has to be admitted into the hospital," Willis said.

She says because of that, she felt like she needed to stand up to this giant crowd.

"I am a very big activist on things that I think are right, so I'm happy to be here," she said.