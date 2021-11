The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has suspended activities related to the implementation and enforcement of COVID vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS).

On Nov. 12, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit granted a motion to suspend OSHA'S COVID Vaccination and ETS.

As stated on OSHA's website, the court ordered that OSHA "take no steps to implement or enforce" the ETS "until further court order."