Online resources for recovering addicts during social distancing

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Jen Verhasselt, Director of long term and peer support services at Rimrock says ten peer support specialists are just a phone call away.

“Social distancing does not mean social isolation," Verhasselt says, "and so there are a lot of ways that are different than we normally would to reach out for that support, and so we really just urge clients and those in recovery, those who are considering recovery, those who are actively using and not sure what to do, to reach out for support.”

If you or someone you know needs help, check out the online self-help resources below:

AA Area 40 – aa-montana.org

NA Montana – www.namontana.com