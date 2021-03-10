One year later: COVID-19's impact on small businesses

BILLINGS - This week marks one year since the coronavirus pandemic hit Montana. With the lockdown, individual quarantines and new directives, the economy was hugely impacted.

Before the pandemic, the Billings Chamber of Commerce says the economy was strong and in a position to allow businesses to grow. Though, when the lockdown began, small businesses were hit extremely hard.

The chamber says during the pandemic they tried to help drive traffic to businesses, hosting webinars to help build e-commerce skills and helping businesses to understand the new regulations, but for some it wasn’t enough.

“Some of our businesses, it just didn’t work out right. I mean, there’s businesses in Billings where it was just too big of a hit, too much business lost too quickly. Which is just devastating and unfortunate. We feel for those businesses," Kelly McCandless, the Director of Communications and Workforce for the Chamber of Commerce, said.

While we’ve seen several businesses close over the last year, some businesses were able to remain open and stay afloat, like the Sassy Biscuit Co. in downtown Billings.

Owner Jilan Hall-Johnson says, although they remained opened during the pandemic, it did come with struggles. They not only experienced a huge hit in their sales, but also their staffing.

“When COVID began we, sort of, laid most of our employees off. I think we only lost maybe one or two with the initial shutdown of everything. But then, over time, it became more difficult to get more people to want to come in to work when they can make a higher wage staying at home," Hall-Johnson said.

She says those who supported local businesses during the pandemic helped her restaurant stay alive. While she's seeing an uptick in her sales, Hall-Johnson says she has hope for the future.

With more consumer confidence, the chamber says they believe we can continue to reopen responsibly.

“I also think there will be some really cool lessons learned that we’ll see. Business changed over the last year, the world changed over the last year. That’s why I don’t like to use the word normal. I don’t think we’ll go back to everything being exactly the way it was before, but I do think people value that connection now more than ever," McCandless said.