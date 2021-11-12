HELENA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Labor & Industry (DLI) released a report titled “2020 Status of the Nursing Workforce in Montana” on Friday.

It was compiled by DLI’s team of economists and highlights parts of the National Council State Board of Nursing (NCSBN) Survey which is conducted every two years. The NCSBN is a national-level survey focused on providing an overview of the nursing workforce.

In Montana, 2,161 RN licensees were mailed a survey, and 843 responded, DLI wrote in a release. Exactly 1,629 LPN/LVN licensees in the state were also mailed a survey, and 595 responded.

The analysis focuses on the responses of those Montana licensee respondents.

Some highlights from the survey include:

•Multistate licensing can help overcome workforce shortages in nursing by allowing employers to hire from outside the state. 78% of Montana’s licensed RNs and 92% of Montana’s LPNs hold a multistate license.

•Most actively licensed RNs in the state hold a bachelor’s degree in nursing (60%). The Southwest and South Central regions, which include Bozeman, Helena and Billings, have above average bachelor’s degree RNs compared to the rest of the state.

•Of the RNs in Montana who began their career with an associate degree, an estimated 32% have since achieved a bachelor’s degree or higher.

There are nearly 18,000 actively licensed RNs and 2,900 actively licensed LPNs around the state.

“We rely on our nurses and healthcare staff statewide to provide critical care to Montanans,” Department of Labor & Industry Commissioner Laurie Esau said. “This survey is crucial in understanding demographics, educational trends and personal needs of nurses across the state. With this information we can continue to grow and build our healthcare sector to better serve Montanans.”

View the complete analysis below: