NORTHERN CHEYENNE - The Northern Cheyenne Tribe announced they are going into lockdown beginning Aug. 9 through Aug. 23 in effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The lockdown will go into effect at 11:59 p.m.

The Lane Spotted Elk - Northern Cheyenne Tribe Council posted to Facebook the announcement to Facebook adding anyone who does not follow the lockdown order or knowingly spreads the virus could result in refusal to the individual's COVID-19 relief payment.

The tribe council says they will follow up with an updated executive order and further instruction in the near future.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe Council writes in the post, "Please take all precautions necessary to protect yourself and your loved ones. We are at a critical point where we can curb the spread but it’s going to take each and everyone of us to do our part." They add, "Please keep everyone who’s impacted in your prayers. We will overcome this; let’s all do our part."

As of Friday, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe has 17 active cases with a lot more first-hand contact testing getting done Friday, according to the tribe council.