LAME DEER, Mont. - The Northern Cheyenne Tribe is continuing its state of emergency.

Indian Health Services (IHS) reported 46 active cases of COVID-19 on the reservation on Jan. 14 according to the Northern Cheyenne Tribe Administration.

Positive cases include people ages three to 71.

“There remains a continued concern by federal, state and tribal public health officials for a potential surge in coronavirus cases due to: The highly contagious Omicron variant, low vaccination rates, and national shortage of COVID-19 tests,” the Northern Cheyenne Tribe Administration wrote. “President Fisher continues to urge caution when people are in public places and to follow updated Center for Disease Control’s (CDC) guidelines for coronavirus prevention measures.”

As a part of prevention measures, the tribe administration says all residents on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation are mandated to wear face masks, regardless of vaccination status.

In addition, they are strongly urging a negative COVID-19 test ahead of gatherings of more than 25 people.

The Lame Deer and Northern Cheyenne Tribal School Boards are being recommended to transition students to remote learning at their discretion and to limit the number of people at sporting events.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribe will also be reducing the workweek to four days a week, with essential programs remaining open five days a week with reduced staff.

Testing for COVID-19 and vaccines for the virus are being offered by the Lame Deer IHS Service Unit.

A special time has been designated for testing, Monday through Friday from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and the Express Clinic is offering testing and vaccines Monday through Friday from 8:00 am to 4:30 pm. Times may change based on staffing at the IHS. Rapid and state tests are available at the discretion of the healthcare provider.