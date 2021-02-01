LAME DEER, Mont. - The Northern Cheyenne Tribe is lengthening COVID-19 emergency restrictions and guidelines within the Northern Cheyenne Reservation an extra 60 days due to coronavirus concerns.

The Northern Cheyenne Tribal President's Executive Order, which began Jan. 14, is set to expire March 15 due to coronavirus concerns.

The updated order includes a curfew effective from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Sunday.

According to the order, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe will consider a weekend lockdown or entire 24-seven for a certain span of time if there is a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths within the reservation.

The following is Northern Cheyenne Tribe's complete health order notice: