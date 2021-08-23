MISSISSIPPI — Mississippi's State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs issued an order Friday requiring residents who test positive for COVID-19 to quarantine themselves for 10 days or face fines and jail time.

The order states, "All persons residing in Mississippi must immediately home-isolate on first knowledge of infection with COVID-19," and applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

According to the order, those who refuse to obey could face a minimum fine of $500, imprisonment for six months, or both.

However, when a "life-threatening disease is involved, failure or refusal to obey the lawful order of a health officer is a felony, punishable by a fine of up to $5,000.00 or imprisonment for up to five years or both."

