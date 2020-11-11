BILLINGS, Mont. - While the rate of COVID-19 infections in Yellowstone County remained high last week, the infection rate was not as bad as the previous week, according to RiverStone Health.

"Because we saw some improvement last week, in both test positivity and new case rate, we are not enacting any additional restrictions," Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton said Wednesday. "The situation is still very serious and if things go backwards, we might have to do so in the future."

At a press conference on Monday, Nov. 9, Felton extended the current health order until Dec. 9 and said new data on local cases could necessitate an additional health order later this week.

RiverStone Health says a delay in last week’s COVID-19 testing results from the state lab prompted Yellowstone County health officials to wait for more information before recommending additional restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus.

Members of the county's Unified Health Command Medical-Technical Team, which includes representatives of RiverStone Health, Billings Clinic, and St. Vincent Healthcare, reviewed the data Tuesday. The team decided to wait one more week to look at new data again before recommending any more mitigation strategies.

Statistics compiled by RiverStone Health show that the number of new COVID-19 cases reported last week in Yellowstone County decreased slightly for all age groups under 60. The average daily new case count was 79 per 100,000 population last week, compared with 92 per 100,000 for the previous week. Health officials say any rate above 25 is considered a dangerous level of community infection.

RiverStone Health says the number of patients currently hospitalized in Yellowstone County remains at the highest it's been since the pandemic began. In the first 10 days of November, Billings' two acute care hospitals have seen a daily average of 124 hospitalizations due to the virus, with an average of 30 patients in an intensive care unit and 22 patients on ventilators.