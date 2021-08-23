The room was full as Laurel Public Schools board members talked about masks in the district, ultimately deciding not to require them for students and teachers.

"For my family, it causes the fight, flight or freeze in these children," one parent said.

One parent says some of her foster kids have learning disabilities, and theydeal with Reactive Detachment Disorder and PTSD.

"When you have kids that have been abused and have had things held overtheir face, the masks are important to be removed," the parent said.

But other parents also stepped up to the mic, including this healthcare worker who has a student in the district.

"Someone in sports, that gets COVID-19, they have to have follow up care with one of our pediatric cardiologists to get cleared to go back into their sport," the healthcare worker said.

She says she's seen firsthand the toll that COVID-19 has had on hospitals in Yellowstone County and she worries about students everywhere.

"Hospitals in Billings have had many days in recent weeks with incredibly high numbers and have even had to go on divert, which means we've been unable to accept patients."

But board members decided to leave masks alone for now, and re-evaluate with the Superintendent in the future if she wants to.

"If she decides that something changes and we need to wear masks...we're a phone call away and we can have a meeting in two days," a board member said.