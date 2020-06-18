BILLINGS, MT - On the same day that MetraPark announced a drastic reduction in entertainment for MontanaFair organizers behind the NILE announced a restructuring of their fall schedule.

Organizers announced Thursday it will not be possible for them to stage their annual event at MetraPark but that they will still have events starting September 30th through October 18th. The NILE vesrion 2.0 includes some classic events and some new events to be held at the Miller’s Horse Palace in Laurel, Montana.

You can watch the announcement on their Facebook page or read it here.