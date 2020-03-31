BILLINGS, Mont. - Dine-in restaurants have been temporarily shut down for weeks now and many of them are facing financial loss during the coronavirus pandemic. However, seven restaurants in Yellowstone County decided they have just enough to give back.

Matthew Colebank, owner of Blaze Pizza, says he always wanted to start a restaurant coalition, and in these trying past few weeks, Colebank thought this was just the right time to start.

"We started our own Facebook page, got a group together, I think we have over 50 members now, and people just decided, 'hey, we're going to give away free meals,'" Colebank says.

Seven restaurants have joined in so far: Oktoberfest German Restaurant, Jimmy John's, Jersey Mike's, Pie Guys Pizzeria, Blaze Pizza, Laurel Golf Club, and Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant.

"We have these great restaurants that are just donating these meals to people in need," Colebank says, "It's pretty awesome to see, and it's just the Billings community coming together as we expect because Billings is just a great place."

Colebank encourages other restaurants in Yellowstone County that want to participate to sign up. Families or individuals in need can receive meal vouchers from the Adult Resource Alliance, Tumbleweed, or the Billings Public School District.