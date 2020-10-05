BILLINGS, Mont. - Experts at RiverStone Health say a new public health order could be coming in Yellowstone County if COVID-19 cases don't decline by the end of October.

It could mean 25% capacity limits in some buildings, including bars and restaurants.

Yellowstone County Health Officer John Felton spoke frankly about the COVID-19 situation, with a new warning:

"One day last week, an all time high of 90 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in our two local hospitals. If the new COVID-19 infection rate is 40 per 100,000 population or higher for the week ending October 31, I'll be issuing a new Yellowstone County health officer order that will take effect Monday, November 2," Felton said.

New data shows 1,336 residents had the virus in September, and the daily case positivity rate was at 36 new infections per 100,000 at the end of the month.

"Restaurants, bars, and casinos will be capped at 25% capacity," Felton said.

None of the restrictions are currently in place, but if case numbers don't decline by the end of this month, in-person gatherings will be capped at 25 people, with an exception for schools.

"The report, dated September 25, indicates at least one person has tested positive for COVID in 35 Yellowstone County schools," Felton said.

Hospital staff are stretched thin. Billings Clinic has already partnered with St. Johns United, and St. Vincent has brought in some staff from Colorado to help, but there's another concern:

"The challenge is as we have more cases and more people in isolation, some of those are going to be health care workers," Felton said.

But for now, Felton says he wants to give Yellowstone County a chance to improve.

"This health officer order need not take effect if enough people take action to keep the infection rate below 40 per 100,000," Felton said.

We're told if the case positivity rate gets to 50 per 100,000 then restrictions will be put in before the end of October.